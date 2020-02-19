WFPD: woman stabs her boyfriend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 19, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to Olive Garden on Kemp Boulevard in reference to a stabbing, according to WFPD.
Dispatch advised that she was last seen walking north on Kemp Boulevard toward the old Golden Corral building.
Officers were able to locate the suspect on a median in the area of Kemp Boulevard and detained her.
That suspect was identified as 56-year-old, Stephanie Wiggs.
An investigation revealed that Wiggs and the victim, her boyfriend, had gotten into an argument at Shoe Carnival over some boots and that the argument followed over to Olive Garden, where Wiggs pulled a knife and stabbed him in the throat outside the restaurant.
The victim went inside Olive Garden for help and the suspect took off down Kemp Boulevard.
The victim was transported to the hospital, his injuries are currently non-life threatening.
Wiggs was arrested for Aggravated Assault and transported to the Wichita County Jail.
She does not have a bond amount set at the time of this story.
