Work Services Corp. announces plan to paint over 550 fire hydrants each year

Work Services Corp. announces plan to paint over 550 fire hydrants each year
On the morning of Feb. 19, Work Services Corporation announced that they will help paint fire hydrants for the Wichita Falls Fire Department. (Source: KAUZ)
By Katelyn Fox | February 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:57 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Work Services Corporation has announced they will help paint fire hydrants for the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Work Services plans to paint 575 hydrants per year.

They will be training painters next week, and starting March 1, bringing a fresh coat of paint to the fire hydrants in your neighborhood.

By helping to paint the fire hydrants Work Services will be relieving some fire fighters of hydrant painting, so they can focus on other aspects of their job.

For more information you can visit the Work Services Corp. website.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.