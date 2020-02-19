Work Services Corp. announces plan to paint over 550 fire hydrants each year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Work Services Corporation has announced they will help paint fire hydrants for the Wichita Falls Fire Department.
Work Services plans to paint 575 hydrants per year.
They will be training painters next week, and starting March 1, bringing a fresh coat of paint to the fire hydrants in your neighborhood.
By helping to paint the fire hydrants Work Services will be relieving some fire fighters of hydrant painting, so they can focus on other aspects of their job.
For more information you can visit the Work Services Corp. website.
