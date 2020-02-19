Wrongful Death lawsuit in Wilder McDaniel case moved

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The wrongful death lawsuit in the death of 2-year old Jason "Wilder" McDaniel has been delayed.
The trial was scheduled to begin in Dallas in June of this year, however a continuance was granted Tuesday. It’s now scheduled for November 9th.
The motion was filed by attorney's for Amber and Bubba McDaniel. Those court documents say that partially because the criminal investigation continues, some evidence has been difficult to get. It also says zero depositions have been taken on either side of the case.
The McDaniels are suing Wichita Falls resident James Staley III.. The lawsuit states Staley is "solely responsible” for Wilder’s death.
A summary judgement request asks for $40 million in damages.
For a look at the original filing click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.