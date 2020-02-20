Booker T. Washington Men in Action group looking for mentors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Young men like Jacori Taylor are learning valuable lessons, getting mentorship and encouragement to be unstoppable.
“Nothing can stop us from being great; the only thing that can stop us is ourselves," Taylor said. “And I’m not gonna put myself in front of my journey.”
Each Wednesday after school the group Men-In Action meet in Booker T. Washington Elementary.
“If you’re around successful things, you will start choosing successful things,” Teacher Maurice Jordan said.
Jordan leads by example because he knows the importance of mentorship programs like this.
“To have someone else in the background that’s rooting you on, that’s cheering you on to be a good student a model citizen is impactful," Jordan said. “The student s not only don’t want to let their parent down or themselves down they also have a community member to come in and apply that same kind of pressure, a good pressure for that student to have someone else to look up to and impress.”
While teacher Maurice Jordan heads up the program, he also makes sure the boys hear from many different members of the community.
“But also have different volunteers that come in, and they may speak with the boys as well," Jordan said. “We will have someone next week they come and teach them how to tie ties.”
The after-school program is a mix of worksheets, affirmations, and everything in between.
“They will create things that will draw things, stuff that can take home to their parents, to their family, something that they can take home and read themselves," said Jordan. "So it is something that I would like for them to spread, not only here at the school, but when they leave from here and say go to the boys club or the other go home to their siblings. I want to be able to spread that message to their families as well.”
If you’re interested in speaking at a Men in Action group session, give the school a call at (940) 235-1196.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.