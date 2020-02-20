HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - Sherry Jenkins joined Jake in studio to talk about Cinderella’s Closet 4th Annual prom event in Holliday, Tx.
Cinderella’s Closet believes that every girl deserves to feel like a princess for prom, however not everyone can afford an expensive prom dress.
The Cinderella’s Closet in Holliday will provide free donated prom dresses to all high school girls in the local area.
This event is limited to girls living within a 75-mile radius of Holliday, Texas.
Everything is happening on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Holliday, located at 403 S. College Ave.
If you have a girl in high school needing a gown for prom, come check out their selection of donated gowns.
Gowns are free to check out. All gowns checked out are required to be returned to Cinderella’s Closet.
There are no costs involved, but the girl in need of a gown must attend the event and be present at time of dress checkout.
For more information you can check out the Cinderella’s Closet Facebook page or the First Baptist Church website.
