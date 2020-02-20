Rider’s Humpert, Graham’s Faulk excited for 2nd year of Oil Bowl volleyball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One of the fastest-growing sports in Texoma is volleyball.
In the past several years, more players are joining area high school teams, clubs teams are growing and getting better and the sport, in general, is gaining popularity.
And one bi-product of that was volleyball being added to the Oil Bowl all-star weekend last year.
“Any time they add the sport that you coach, you are excited for that," Graham head coach Marci Faulk said. "So it’s an honor that they added volleyball.”
“For me, it was extra special because I had a unique senior group last year," Rider head coach Alysha Humpert said. "A lot of talent, so helping facilitate at Rider was special.”
After being spectators for the inaugural Oil Bowl volleyball game, Rider’s Alysha Humpert and Graham’s Marci Faulk will take the sidelines as the coaches for the second-annual all-star games.
Both coaches say they continue to see the need to highlight these athletes.
“Getting volleyball involved, it just solidifies that it is a growing sport and the popularity is there and the need is there," Humpert said.
“Oh, it’s definitely growing. It just makes people aware of how popular it is and how much the girls love it," Faulk said.
But maybe the biggest takeaway from last year was the talent at every level in Texoma.
With two games back-to-back, it was an opportunity to see girls from the smallest to the largest schools compete together, something encouraging to these coaches.
“It’s pretty impressive to kind of watch both worlds come together," Humpert said. "They balance each other out really well and it was fun to watch them come together and collaborate.”
“It is neat to see all the classifications come together," Faulk said. There are talented girls in every class, from 1A to 5A up here.”
Similar to this past summer, the two volleyball games will take place that Saturday, June 20th before the oil bowl football game that night.
