A strong north wind keeps Thursday chilly

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain chances have come and gone for Texoma this morning, and a cold north wind is what we face for our morning commute. Thursday will be a windy and a chilly day, with North winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour, and wind chills in the 30s, even this afternoon.
Friday will be a far more pleasant day, with sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures closer to 50 degrees. winds become southerly this weekend, helping with a warm up. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the Southern Plains Sunday. However, it looks like the best rain chances will remain north and east of the NewsChannel 6 viewing area.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
