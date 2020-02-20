Surviving an active shooter seminar hosted by Ricochet Red’s Pistol Range

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Join Kathy Richardson from Ricochet Red’s Pistol Range in Wichita Falls for a seminar on surviving an active shooter.
The seminar will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 starting at 6:30 p.m. and wrapping up around 8:30 p.m. at Northwest Texas Field and Stream, located at 2005 Southwest Pkwy.
Learn about the essential techniques needed for surviving an active shooting situation, including: ‘run, hide, fight,' and other basic strategies, situational awareness when faced with danger and how to create an effective plan of action.
They will also have a Texas LawShield attorney present to answer questions about your rights.
Reserve a seat now, here.
You can get more information by visiting the Texas LawShield website or you can call Ricochet Red’s Pistol Range at (940) 867-3028.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.