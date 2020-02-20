Texas plans to close 2 state prisons amid population decline

The Garza East Transfer Facility in Beeville, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio, is set to close in May, but a date has not been set for the closure of the Jester I Unit in Sugar Land, according to Whitmire’s chief of staff, Lara Wendler. She said both prisons were at more than 90% population capacity as of Thursday and that those inmates will be transferred to other prisons.