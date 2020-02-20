Veteran Freedom Retreat helping families cope with post-traumatic stress

“What we do is kind of try to break down general horse knowledge teach them how the horse communicates you know what the ears mean the tail where the places they’re uncomfortable with you being, and then kind of compare that to a relationship standpoint," Markus Podell, National Wellness and Healing Center Angel Fire program director, said. "And by the end of the, the the event, once we’re done, what we have is a great representation of sometimes a conflict can happen in our relationships.”