WF landfill prepares for Free Compost Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The compost program at the Wichita Falls Landfill has been going strong since the eighties and early next month they will have their first Free Compost Day of the year.
The free compost is available to everyone who’s part of the curbside recycling program. It’s made from what gets tossed into the green bins at your house or the ones out here at the recycling center, saving it all from going into the landfill.
“Right now we are in the area where the compost is being produced and made,” Teresa Rose, deputy director of the City’s Public Works Department said. “In about 180 days that becomes actual compost that you see behind me where it’s being screened.”
This process helps keep reusable things like tree limbs and cardboard out of the landfill, helping in more ways than one.
“We are able to reduce our methane production that's going in the landfill and we are also able to reduce the space that we are using. Our landfill does have a lot of life left in it but we want to continue to preserve that life,” Rose said.
“The composting of the waste actually provides something to the soil that people can use,” Armando Mangual, sanitation superintendent said.
That's done in a few ways; it's sold off, given away to residents, and has helped grow grass along the sides of the landfill.
“Anything that comes from the earth that can go back into the earth we’d like to keep it out of the landfill and use it to be able to create that compost,” Mangual said.
Over the years that this program has been here, it's grown and become the way people in Wichita Falls can go green.
“We have about 25% of our residents that actually subscribe to the process and they help add to what you see behind me,” Rose said.
Residents can pick up their compost Saturday, March 7th at the landfill. You’ll need to bring proof that you’re a part of the recycling program with you and you can take away as much as you can carry. More information about the City’s Choose to Reuse program can be found here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.