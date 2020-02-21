Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival is a gathering of businesses from the region, member organizations of the Arts Council and local artists.
The festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall, located at 1000 Fifth St.
Vendors from Wichita Falls and the surrounding area come to this event to present their products and services. Member organizations explain the services they provide to create a better quality of life for members of the community. Artists present their talents and accomplishments and show that their art is available to the community.
They all come together under one roof to provide education on creating a better home, a beautiful garden and enriching lives through art.
Advanced tickets are $6 and are available at select vendors and organizations, check their website for details.
At-the-door tickets will be $8, available at the MPEC entrance.
This festival thrives on the combined effort of committee members, volunteers, non-profit organizations, and the local community.
The Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival makes it possible for the Kemp Center for the Arts to offer our community art galleries, classes for all ages and youth camp programs.
This event is also co-hosted by The Forum.
For more information you can check out the Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival Facebook event page.
