Cold Night Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Skies will be clear, winds will be calm, and the air will be cold tonight and early Friday morning Expect temperatures in the 20s to start Friday but lighter south winds with temperatures rising into the 40s to near 50 by the afternoon. South winds increase both Saturday and Sunday with milder temperatures in the 50s and 60s both days. There will be some shower or thunderstorm chances on Sunday with a cold front during the afternoon. More chilly weather is expected next week.