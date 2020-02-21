Established identity helping Lady Panthers make history

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - During the 2011-2012 girls’ basketball season, the Seymour Lady Panthers made the school’s fourth trip to the regional quarterfinals.
History was made Tuesday night in Seymour's 38-32 win over Hico in the bi-district round.
It was the first playoff win for the Lady Panthers since 2012 and its impact isn’t lost on the players.
“Since we’re seniors and we haven’t had a gold ball, we’ve been doing this since our freshman year," Seymour senior guard Tess Decker said. "We’ve been dreaming of this since forever.”
“We’ve been here since our freshman year,... we’ve been pushing for it and going after it and it finally happened our senior year," Seymour senior guard Channing Stroebel said. "It’s just an awesome feeling knowing we can do that for our school and our team.”
But there was a time Tuesday night where it didn't look like they would do it.
Hico hit four 3′s in the first quarter to lead the Lady Panthers by 9, but they knew it was far from over.
“Well I told them, at the end of the first quarter, this is as good as they are going to play," Seymour head coach Doug Hunt said. "We’ve weathered the storm and we have to chip away.”
And two quarters later, they had done just that.
Trailing only one heading into the final quarter, the girls say everything they had endured this season had prepared them for that battle.
“We have faced a lot of adversity over the past year so I think that kind of reflected over last night’s game," Decker said.
“Us being as close as we are," Stroebel said. "We know that we can go to war for each other and last night we had to. so it really just helped us pull a win out.”
Even with the chance of their season coming to an end, the Lady Panthers stayed true to their identity; the one thing that had carried them to that point.
“We have always kind of been known for being stronger in our defense than our offense," Decker said.
“It’s always been our M-O long before I got here. Randall Murray, Courtney Woodward;defense has just been preached," coach Hunt said.
“It’s really helpful knowing if our shots aren’t falling, we can get back," Stroebel said. “Three stops on defense and then something is going to happen.”
Seymour vs Alvord- 6 p.m. Tuesday in Henrietta
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.