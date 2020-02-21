Friday delivers a sunny, pleasant afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a relentless North wind yesterday and cold temperatures, winds become southerly today and remain southerly through the weekend helping warm up temperatures. We are waking up to the coldest temperatures of the week this morning. In fact, our coldest morning since last Friday. Fortunately, today is not going to be a windy day, we’ll have a light south breeze this afternoon. temperatures will warm to the upper 40s.