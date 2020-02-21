Gossom reacts to Wichita County Republican Party concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Republican Party is expressing its concerns over Wichita County Commissioner Lee Harvey’s role on the Commissioners Court now that he’s running for congress.
The party’s county chair released a statement today that said Harvey did not resign in enough time for another candidate to fill the vacancy.
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said the statement comes from concern that no one was representing Precinct two, which was Harvey’s Precinct.
Judge Gossom clarified that Harvey is still fulfilling the duties of a county commissioner and that it makes good business sense to keep him on the court.
“Right now, the best business deal is to let the person who has been trained continue to operate and do their job,” Judge Gossom said. “In today, you carry your smartphone, he stays in contact with the other commissioners, with me, with his foreman to have the stability to have him continue.”
Because of Texas election law, Harvey’s seat will be up for election in November but instead of a primary election, both the Democrat and Republican precinct committee chairs will nominate someone for the position.
If Harvey doesn’t make it through the March primary, the Republican Party could decide to nominate him.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.