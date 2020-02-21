Harvey, Sabrina and Prudence at WF Animal Services are looking for homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan and Sierra Allen from the Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Chris Horgen in the studio with three cute puppies.
The puppies, Harvey, Sabrina and Prudence, will be available for adoption starting on Monday.
All animals brought into the Animal Services Center are photographed and listed on their PeTango page as they are brought in.
Animals taken in by animal control officers or turned in by residents residing within the city limits of Wichita Falls are housed at the reclaim facility located at 1207 Hatton Rd.
Stray animals are housed 3-5 days and all efforts are made to reunite pets with their owners. Once an animal’s time is up, they are either placed into the WF Animal Services’ adoption program, transferred to local community partners and rescue organizations or are humanely euthanized.
The adoption fee is set at $50 and includes one set of vaccinations, dewormer, bordatella (for the dogs), flea/tick prevention, a microchip, a heartworm test or feline leukemia test and a City license.
If you would like to adopt, feel free to stop by their facility from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
