Texas DPS identifies man involved in deadly wreck earlier this week

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A Bowie man has died after being involved in a wreck earlier this week in Clay County.
Andrew Ericson, 31, of Bowie died as a result of his injuries according to the Texas Highway Patrol.
Officials say Ericson was driving north on U.S. 287 near E. Scaling Road when his vehicle suffered a blowout. The vehicle then went into a skid and entered the ditch where it rolled several time ejecting Ericson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.