Two women arrested at local spa on prostitution charges
Caiyun Han (Left) and Huihan Cao (Right) were both arrested on Thursday. (Source: kauz)
February 21, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 3:47 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two women on Thursday on prostitution charges.

Both suspects, Huihan Cao and Caiyun Han, worked at a spa in Century Plaza on Maplewood Avenue. They are now in the Wichita County Jail.

Police will not say if these arrests are related to a massive sting that happened last September.

We are still awaiting the details from these two latest arrests because neither woman has gone before a judge yet.

Police did report in September that their investigation would continue.

