Two women arrested at local spa on prostitution charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two women on Thursday on prostitution charges.
Both suspects, Huihan Cao and Caiyun Han, worked at a spa in Century Plaza on Maplewood Avenue. They are now in the Wichita County Jail.
Police will not say if these arrests are related to a massive sting that happened last September.
We are still awaiting the details from these two latest arrests because neither woman has gone before a judge yet.
Police did report in September that their investigation would continue.
