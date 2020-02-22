WF community attends Arts Alive! Home and Garden festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Plants, art, live animals and more were all at the 23rd annual Arts Alive! Home & Garden festival on Saturday.
The festival is a grouping of businesses, artists, and speakers along with some educational opportunities all gathered in one spot for the community to enjoy.
“This is a wonderful occasion because this supports the Arts Council, which is the Forum and the Kemp Center for the Arts, to bring and support art projects, classes and camps for children, classes for adults," Nancy Scott, Arts Council of Wichita Falls administrative assistant, said."It also presents special presentations like concerts, plays and musical performances. Everything that is just so much fun in Wichita Falls. It gives us great culture and a great place to live.”
The event is hosting about 150 vendors consisting of everything from making your home beautiful to growing out your garden.
“This is a wonderful occasion for you to come and touch, look and see everything you might want to purchase for your home," Scott said. "Flowers for your garden, you actually get to smell the flowers and see the colors. We invite everybody to come and actually experience their shopping.”
The second day of Arts Alive! Home & Garden festival starts on Sunday at 11 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.
