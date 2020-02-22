MSU Texas continues discussion about Texas Tech University invite

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University held another community question and answer session this morning with university President Dr. Suzanne Shipley taking questions about the invitation to join the Texas Tech University System.
Dr. Shipley said many things like the name, mascot, colors, and accreditation would all stay the same.
“There will be a lot of things that we will still have some control over here," volunteer Pat Thacker said. "And I think that’s really what the community wants. Many of us did not attend Midwestern State University, but those many also called Midwestern State University, our university.”
Membership in the Texas Tech University system could help the university curb the rising cost of education.
“My son is in music, so how effective was going to the music, department Band, stuff like that? Those types of things. I’m a single parent. So, it was just a lot of those things. I wanted to know what I needed to be preparing for,” an MSU parent said.
MSU Texas will continue to hold these meetings throughout next week.
