MSU-Texas students tour local manufacturing facilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Engineering students at Midwestern State University spent their Saturday touring local manufacturing facilities in Wichita Falls.
The students and members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce toured Pratt & Whitney Engines, Arconic Manufacturing and Kalco Manufacturing.
“The students have the opportunity to go through these tours to see exactly what these facilities are all about and what types of jobs that they do,” said Director of Talent Partnership Taylor Davis. “These tours could lead to potential internships and future job opportunities.”
Davis says they have seen a need in the community to connect more educators and employers with students.
“For them to tour facilities really increases the opportunity for retaining that talent that’s here and getting them into the really cool jobs we have,” said Davis.
MSU-Texas engineering student Pamela Kambavi says she was most impressed by the cleanliness and organization in the facilities.
“It’s a very good thing for engineering students just to see how organized a company can be,” said Kambavi. “It is important for us students to do tours like this to give us a visualization of when we are out of school what we really plan to face in the real world.”
The Chamber of Commerce says they plan to pursue possible touring opportunities with Vernon College of Business as well.
