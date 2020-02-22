Painting class raises money for Alzheimer’s Association

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texhoma Christian Care Center hosted a fundraiser on Friday during a night full of fun, painting and gnomes.
The Care Center worked with Wendy’s Mobile Painting Parties to put on a painting class where participants learned how to paint “gnome rabbits.”
All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Not only do the family members lose their loved one to the disease, they eventually lose them to death so it’s a double whammy," Shirley Brown, Texhoma Christian Care Center certified nurse aide, said. "It’s a terrible, terrible disease.”
They had eight participants and they raised $100.
