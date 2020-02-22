WF museum highlights Negro Leagues exhibit at family event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Museum of North Texas History hosted a Free Family Day to promote their Negro Leagues Beisbol Exhibit on Saturday.
Volunteer community docents gave tours of the exhibit and attending kids were given a free baseball and snacks. The museum also showed a film that highlighted the Negro Leagues.
“We’re highlighting it today because February is Black History Month and 2020 is actually the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues," Madeleine Calcote, Museum of North Texas History executive director, said.
The Negro League Exhibit features the best players from all over the league between the 1920′s and the 1940′s.
"It’s a really important year to talk about the unique history of the Negro Leagues and to celebrate the wonderful Black and Hispanic baseball players whose careers started in the Negro Leagues,” Calcote said.
The museum has the Negro Leagues Beisbol Exhibit on loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.
"We’re really excited to be able to tell some of these stories that haven’t been told before and we hope the community comes out to enjoy it,” Calcote said.
The Negro Leagues team that used to play in Wichita Falls was called the Black Spudders.
If you have a story about the Black Spudders that you would like to share, contact either the Museum of North Texas History or Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.
