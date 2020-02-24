Bridge replacement construction begins on US 287

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Starting Monday, barricades and traffic control will be in place along U.S. 287 in Clay County to replace two bridges, according to TXDOT.
The bridges are located on the Northbound lanes of U.S. 287 between Henrietta and Bellevue at the East Fork of the Little Wichita River.
The $3.4 million project will take about one year to complete.
Northbound U.S. 287 will be reduced to one lane along the immediate area of the project. The speed limit will be lowered for the one-mile long construction zone.
Width restrictions will also be in place for oversized loads.
Construction will be done in two phases. First, both bridges will be demolished and rebuilt one half-side at a time. Once the first halves are complete, traffic will be moved over to the new bridges. Crews will then demolish and rebuild the second halves.
This project is dependent on weather and could face some delays.
