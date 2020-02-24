Burkburnett man behind bars for threatening people with axe, knife

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Feb. 21, Wichita Falls Police responded to the 5500 block of Professional Drive in reference to a man with an axe, according to WFPD.
Dispatch advised that the suspect had forced his way into an apartment several times.
Upon arrival, Police were able to find a person matching the suspect description who identified himself as Vern Gerstner, 59.
Gerstner claimed to police that he was trying to find his wife, who he believed was cheating on him and using drugs. He also claimed that he left the axe in the back of his truck before entering the apartment.
The victim claimed that they only answered the door because she believed it to be the maintenance man. They also claimed that Gerstner was pushing in the door with one hand and had an axe in the other hand.
The victim claimed they advised Gerstner that he was not welcome in the apartment and that they were afraid he would do something.
Officers were told he then left the apartment and came back with a knife. A witness told police they had seen Gerstner leave with both the axe and the knife.
Gerstner was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one equal to or greater than one gram but less than four grams.
He remains in the Wichita County Jail on $55,000 in total bonds.
