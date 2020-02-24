The Great Texas Warrant Roundup has begun

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It is time for the state-wide Great Texas Warrant Roundup; a time when officers make larger strides in serving outstanding warrants.
This is the 13th annual roundup and around 300 different jurisdictions will be involved, making this roundup the largest coordinated law enforcement effort of its kind across the nation.
The roundup officially began on Feb. 24, 2020.
Notices were mailed out to individuals with active warrants in Wichita Falls.
If you have a fine, you can still pay it.
You can pay fines in person at the Municipal Court or by mail to:
Wichita Falls Municipal Court
611 Bluff Street, Wichita Falls, TX, 76301.
You can also pay online by clicking here, then clicking the ‘Municipal Court’ tab, and finally the ‘Pay a Fine’ button.
