Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Steven Adams added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 131-103 on Sunday night. Luguentz Dort scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul added 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the Thunder win for the 12th time in 15 games. Eight Oklahoma City players scored in double figures — a first for the team since moving from Seattle in 2008. The Spurs shot just 37% from the field. Rudy Gay scored 14 points and Marco Belinelli added 13. DeMar DeRozan was held to 11 points and LaMarcus Aldridge scored just eight — both well below their averages.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman and some of the bigger names on the Houston Astros are about to hear how fans really feel about what happened. There was no hooting or hollering at Houston's most prominent sign stealers Sunday. Because for the second straight day, the primary offenders were out of the lineup as the Astros played Washington at the spring training park the teams share. José Altuve, Carlos Correa and Bregman are expected to make their exhibition debuts on Monday when Houston travels to play Detroit in Lakeland, Florida.
DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1. The Stars’ Joe Pavelski opened the scoring in the first period. Blackhawks rookie Dominik Kubalik tied the game in the second period on the power play. Seguin’s goal came at 16:29 of the second. He outmaneuvered Chicago goalie Corey Crawford, whose 31 saves included stopping a second-period penalty shot by Mattias Janmark. Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin also stopped 31 shots, including one by the Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews from the right faceoff circle with an extra Chicago skater on the ice in the final minute.
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers received a warm reception from fans in his first spring game after his comments helped expose the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal during the offseason. The former Astros pitcher, who played on the team during their now-tarnished 2017 World Series-winning season, threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Fiers told The Athletic in November that the Astros used electronics to illicitly steal signs from opposing catchers. A subsequent MLB investigation led to the suspension and eventual firing of Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patrick Reed seems to play his best when it feels everyone is against him. A week that began with Brooks Koepka stating he thought Reed cheated in the Bahamas ended with Reed rallying to win the Mexico Championship. Reed was two shots behind with four holes to play when he ran off three straight birdies. That moved him past a faltering Bryson DeChambeau. Reed only needed bogey on the 18th for a one-shot victory. It was his second World Golf Championships title. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas all faltered on the back nine at Chapultepec Golf Club.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised to an 84-54 win over Auburn. Kayla Wells added 13 points, Aaliyah Wilson 12 and Ciera Johnson 11 for the Aggies, who won their fourth straight and are 14-0 against the Tigers. N'dea Jones had 12 rebounds with eight points and Johnson had eight boards as Texas A&M had a 43-21 rebounding advantage. Daisa Alexanders scored 15 points for the Tigers and Unique Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.