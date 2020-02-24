Hirschi High School 1 of 10 awarded national grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hirschi High School has become the only school in Texas to receive a national grant to help better its nutrition program.
“We’re feeding the future of our community,” said Emily Kincaid, “and we take that very seriously.” Kincaid is the marketing specialist for WFISD’s Chartwells K12.
At a school that has the highest enrollment rate of students on free or reduced lunch. district officials want to make sure Hirschi High School students have all the tools they need to succeed.
“We do a lot more than I think people would expect,” Kincaid explained.
This year the district tested out a fresh salad bar featuring produce from local farmers. They offered the salad bar three days per week and noticed a ten-percent increase in participation.
“They really responded to our healthy choices,” she said.
After a successful trial, Kincaid said the program caught the eye of national organizations.
“Hirschi really stood out to us so we’re very excited to see at the end of the school year how this has affected their school meal participation rates,” said Annessa Boncrager, the senior project manager for No Kid Hungry.
“It’s very competitive,” Kincaid added, “a whole lot of schools actually apply, and we’re one of the select few who got it.”
The $5,000 grant awarded through Kellogg and No Kid Hungry will allow Hirschi to offer its new salad bar every day.
For Kincaid, it’s a chance to make an impact on students' lives outside of the classroom.
“We do also think that that can stand to break a cycle if there is that unhealthy patterns within a family.,” said Kincaid, “and also just set them up for success with whatever they want to do next.”
“Anytime that we can get awareness, education or just introduce these fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, these options that they maybe won’t see in their homes, is really exciting to us and something we love to support,” added Boncrager.
Construction on Hirschi’s permanent salad bar will begin Summer 2020 so that it’s ready for the 2020-2021 school year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.