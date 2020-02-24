Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Health officials say at least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, and there are likely to be more among the returned passengers. That brings the number of cases in the U.S. to 35 since late January. The updated total includes travelers returning from China, two spouses of those travelers and others evacuated on chartered flights. Two new travel cases among California residents were announced this week. Authorities do not believe the new coronavirus is spreading widely in the United States. Worldwide, more than 76,000 people have been infected, mostly in China, where the outbreak began.