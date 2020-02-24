More sunshine Monday, despite morning cold front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have a cold front sweeping through Texoma this morning. The front is responsible for strong West Winds, winds that will remain strong through midday. Despite the cold front, temperatures will be in the 50s later this morning and 60s this afternoon.
Overnight tonight we could see some stray showers sweet to Texoma, but rain chances are not good. temperatures will be a little bit cooler Tuesday into Wednesday when temperatures will be in the 40s much of the day. This week will be a windier week than last week overall, and there are no significant chances for rain in the First Alert 7-day forecast.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
