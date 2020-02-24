Security guard takes own life days after shooting truck driver with ties to Wichita Falls

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Police in Oklahoma City say a security guard accused of shooting a semi-truck driver with ties to Wichita Falls earlier this month has fatally shot himself.
OKC police say security guard, 45-year-old George Bischoff, shot a truck driver on the morning of February 14 after an argument over a parking issue outside a TA Truck Services off of I-40 in southwest Oklahoma City.
The argument escalated and Bischoff shot the truck driver once. The driver was taken to the OU Medical Center and has since been released.
Authorities say the victim’s truck was registered out of Wichita Falls.
Just six days later, on February 20, Bishcoff used a rented firearm to take his own life at the Big Boys Guns, Ammo & Range in Oklahoma City.
Bischoff was questioned, but not arrested at the time of shooting at the truck stop. Prosecutors say he was going to be charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
