WF is seeing an increase in home construction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls saw an increase in home construction last year.
Co-owner of Bishop Realty Denny Bishop said that in previous years there hadn't been much growth in new home building in the area, but 2019 was a little different story.
Bishop Realty saw a consistent downfall in Wichita Falls home sales from 2006 until 2014, up until last year.
“This has been an increase like we’ve never seen before,” said Bishop. “The sales in the area have gone up and the available market for the listings have gone down.”
Since the uprising of home building this year, Bishop says there seems to be no signs of going back down.
Bishop says interest rates are at an all-time low.
“I would say the future looks bright for our market here, but if we could just get a little bit of job growth that would really help us,” said Bishop.
Vice President of RJ Wachsman Homes Tanner Wachsman says in 2020, they are being cautiously optimistic, as they are seeing an uptake in growth.
