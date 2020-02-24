WFISD: CEC students building second entire home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This is the second time the students with the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center are building a home entirely on their own.
Students at the CEC say these are the biggest projects they have tackled, so far.
Like the first home, this home will go to auction soon after completion. The first house was marketed and sold in 2019.
These houses make for an amazing way to give back to the community as a part of the construction curriculum for the CEC.
For more information you can keep an eye on the WFISD’s Facebook page.
