A chilly north wind is the fly in Tuesday’s weather ointment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Despite cloud cover right now, Sunshine dominates today’s forecast. Unfortunately, Tuesday is also going to be a windy day with strong north winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour both this morning and this afternoon. Despite sunny skies, Tuesday will be cooler than yesterday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. We could see some stray showers in the region tonight especially over Oklahoma, but rain chances are not good.