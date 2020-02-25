Clay County S.O. looking for man who stole rocking chairs

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for one man after he stole two patio rocking chairs from the Texas Best Travel Center in Henrietta.
According the the Clay County S.O., the suspect stopped at the travel center around 8:15 a.m. last Thursday to buy fuel for his truck. After getting the fuel, he moved his truck and trailer over to the front of the store and loaded up two large wooden rocking chairs that were on display outside.
The suspect then drove away without paying for the chairs.
The attached picture shows the suspect, who has black tattoos on his right forearm and on his right wrist. He also has a white beard and sideburns. He was driving a Ford FX4 pickup and he was pulling a white Sportsman fifth-wheel trailer.
If you have any information leading to the identity of this suspect, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 538-5611.
