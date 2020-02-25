Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with their free agents. Just like every other NFL team. With the current collective bargaining agreement still in place and uncertainty whether a new one will be in force before the new league season begins next month, negotiations between Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott have gone nowhere. The same is true with receiver Amari Cooper and pretty much any other potential free agent on Dallas' roster. And that's how Jones expects it to stay until he gets some answers.