Sheppard AFB nominated for dining hall award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’ve got some good news from Sheppard Air Force Base on this Monday night.
Their dining facilities, operated by Work Services Corporation, have once again been nominated for the Hennessy Awards.
Each year, the awards honor the best of the best in air force dining.
Judges traveled to Wichita Falls earlier this month to evaluate Sheppard’s facilities and the winners will be announced later this year.
The honor wouldn’t be a new one. SAFB won the award in 2013, 2015, and 2018.
