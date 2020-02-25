Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce in transition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is in the middle of a big transition this week.
“So, it’s one of the challenges with hiring anybody, right? Especially military spouses, as you know, there’s a chance that they will leave at some point. So, Adrene and her husband Jeremy are off to their next station in life,” Henry Florsheim, president & CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said.
Adrene Wike’s last day was Friday and while working for the chamber she wore many hats - heading up research for business locations, local business data, and updating the website, just to name a few.
“Some of the responsibilities she had taken on will be handled by other people, and then we’ll refill that position,” Florsheim said.
The former Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Director of Intelligence has already trained her replacements for all of the Military Spouse responsibilities.
“Taylor Davis will become our military liaison; we already made that announcement today," Florsheim said. “She’s a military spouse as well. So, she’s been working alongside a drain on all of our programs aimed at military spouses Boots to Business, the career summit coming up and that sort of thing. So, it makes sense that she carries the torch forward on those programs.”
Chamber President Henry Florsheim said all of the programs helping to strengthen the partnership between the base and local businesses will continue as planned with no interruption, but they will miss their colleague and friend.
“This is such a huge, a momentous occasion and it’s really one to be celebrated. We only caught her for a few years here the value that she gave back to this community which was felt all over,” Taylor Davis, Director of Talent Partnership, said.
So, as the chamber continues its transition moving into a new space, Florsheim is excited about the future.
“As of this Friday afternoon we are moving the phones and the computer downstairs it is on the corner of 8th and Lamar and it is going to be spectacular,” Florsheim said.
