Archer City Jail Museum sold to local non-profit

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - After about two months on the market, the Old Archer City Jail Museum has now been sold. The old jail museum had been closed for more than two years and needs a lot of work that the city just couldn’t afford.
So they decided to sell it, but only to a buyer that would agree to preserve it. After meeting last night with four potential buyers, one was chosen: a non-profit run by Jerry Phillips.
“This is what we wanted, somebody to maintain the building and in this case they are going to redo the building and they are going to keep it as a museum and expand upon it,” Archer County Commissioner Richard Shelley said.
The group that bought it is looking to raise more than a million dollars for renovations with the hopes of attracting thousands of people.
