Burkburnett releases draft for downtown master plan

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett continues to move forward with the plan to revitalize their downtown.
The cities released their 56 page draft of the master plan for the area and are asking the community once again to help out.
“Go on our Facebook and also our city website and just review the document and take the survey, give us your feedback,” Lawrence Cutrone, Burkburnett City Manager said.
The master plan would divide up downtown into five districts, each with a theme that allows there to be a bit of something for everybody in Boomtown.
“With a mixed use plan you’ve got people living downtown, utilizing downtown, eating downtown, working. I mean it’s just an all around great concept,” Mel Feller, a property owner in downtown said.
For those like Mel who already owning space downtown, and Kenda Rankin, with her hair salon ‘Style it Up’, they are glad to see the city making a move to improve the area.
“It’s neat to know that somebody cares and somebody is going to start doing something about it,” Rankin said.
It's projects like these that help local economies, by continuing to support small town business.
“This is about keeping community wealth here, it gets circulated and has a multiplier effect for other businesses," Cutrone said. “It might hire your store or spend it at your store whereas if it’s at a big box store it just leaves.”
Everybody in Burk is encouraged to take the downtown survey, so the city can get as much feedback as possible.
On March 16th the cities commissioners will present the final version of the master plan.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.