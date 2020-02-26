Clay County deputy arrests man for LSD and meth

Clay County deputy arrests man for LSD and meth
A Clay County deputy found LSD and methamphetamine in the driver's possession. (Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office)
February 25, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 9:41 PM

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a man on Tuesday who was in possession of LSD and methamphetamine.

According to the report, the deputy stopped a car for speeding on US 287 at Spur 510 around 4 a.m. and found less than 1 gram of methamphetamine and less than 20 units of LSD in driver’s possession.

The man, Raymond Anthony Lopez, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1A, less than 20 units.

Both charges are State Jail Felonies and Lopez’s total bond was set at $20,000.

He has been released from jail on bond.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.