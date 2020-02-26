County seeks to borrow $10 million for courthouse renovations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County is seeking to borrow $10 million dollars to do renovations at the courthouse and other offices in the county.
“It's everything from here at the courthouse, the courthouse annex, and there's some issues at the Iowa Park annex that needs to be taken care of,” said Commissioner Beauchamp.
Commissioner Beauchamp says with the opening of the new Law Enforcement Center, the Sherriff’s office will be moving out to that area.
“One of our biggest problems in the courthouse right now is on jury day when we are bringing in over 200 people in we have no place to put them so they stand in the halls,” said Commissioner Beauchamp.
The county will also add new technology to the courtrooms to allow attorneys to present more evidence.
Commissioner Beauchamp says addressing security in all the buildings is something they want to take care of.
