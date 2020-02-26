FAU looks for home win vs UTSA

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Jhivvan Jackson is averaging 26.9 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace is also a big contributor, producing 19 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Cornelius Taylor, who is averaging 12.1 points.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 33.9 percent of the 286 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 55 over the last five games. He's also converted 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.