2017 felony drug charge costs Wichita Falls YMCA CEO his job

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Brandon Brown has been terminated from his position as President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan YMCA.
This comes after affidavits and court documents surfaced showing Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine in May 2017 in Love County, Oklahoma.
The document from the 20th Judicial Court in Oklahoma states that Brown would be placed on probation until his sentencing May 1, 2021.
Brown was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, perform 30 hours of community service, attend AA/NA meetings with proof of attendance and receive a substance abuse evaluation.
Court documents state that Brown failed a drug test December 20, 2017.
With the charge, Brown must also register with Oklahoma’s Meth Offender Registry. He will remain on the registry until May 2027, and during that time he is not allowed to purchase or possess anything that contains any trace of methamphetamine, including prescriptions.
YMCA Board President Mark Fleming released the following statement to News Channel 6:
