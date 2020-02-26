Henrietta man arrested for possession of controlled substance

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man in Henrietta for possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Clay County S.O., a deputy responded to call about a possible theft around 2:15 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of North Hancock.
The call led to the arrest of Dereque Lee Dillard, who had an outstanding Wichita County warrant. The deputy searched Dillard and found several pills in his pockets that were later identified as Clonazepam.
Dillard was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
The suspect remains in custody with a total of $3,250 in bonds.
