Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor bounced back in a big way from its first Big 12 loss. Matthew Mayer had a season-high 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the Bears never trailed in an 85-66 win over Kansas State. The Bears were coming off a three-point home loss to Kansas that ended their Big 12-record 23-game winning streak. They had a 34-point lead with four minutes to go against the Wildcats. They didn't make another field goal after that with the starters on the bench. Cartier Diarra had 19 points to lead K-State. The Wildcats are 0-8 in February and host No. 1 Kansas on Saturday.