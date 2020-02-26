Local plumbers rally to protect the licensing board

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday night a rally to support The Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners took place in downtown Wichita Falls.
Local plumbers want to make sure that Texas Department of License and Registration does not get rid of the board that oversees the examination that certifies plumbers in Texas.
Wichita Falls plumbers said that it is a tough test and not everyone passes on the first try but it’s so important for plumbers to take that test and get licensed.
It can be a very dangerous job and Brian Walser, president of Brian’s Plumbing, said safety is their number one concern.
“When you work in the hospitals or the houses you’re working with natural gas safety is what it is all about," Walser said, “not only gas but carbon monoxide even contamination with the water. Working with water, we have to protect our drinking water.”
Some of the things they talked about during the meeting were the history of how plumbing began and how to prepare for the future.
The group will continue meeting monthly.
