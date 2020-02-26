MSU Texas celebrates engineering week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The McCoy School of Engineering at Midwestern State University is celebrating engineering week and today they held an engineering showcase.
Robots, petroleum exploration, and hydraulic arms were highlighted, and students also worked on a first-of-its-kind project at MSU: a rocket project.
“We don’t have any exact expertise in rocketery, but we do have a wide base of faculty that have been willing to come together and give us the basics on aerodynamics and safety, and just where to do the research, that can let us do things that we weren’t sure if it was going to be possible to do anything rocket related and it’s actually really coming together," Henry Steele, MSU Texas junior mechanical engineering student.
Since the school has never done anything like this before, they’ve had to work from the ground up, including getting regulatory clearance from the federal government.
They just ordered their rocket motor and it’s on its way.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.