Two women arrested in Henrietta on felony drug charges

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - A deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for possession of a controlled substance in Henrietta on Tuesday.
The deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of East Omega and arrested both Marcy Elaine Brown and Jamie Lucille Whitten after finding more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of methamphetamine in their possession, according to the Clay County S.O.
The suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, greater than 200 grams but under 400 grams. The charge is a first degree felony.
Both of their bonds were set at $50,000. Brown has been released on bond while Whitten is still in custody.
